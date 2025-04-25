AIMIM wins Hyderabad local bodies MLC election, defeats BJP

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has secured victory in the Hyderabad Local Bodies MLC (Member of Legislative Council) election.

The party’s candidate, Mirza Riyaz Ul Hasan, emerged victorious with 63 votes, while his only rival, BJP candidate Gautham Rao, received 25 votes.

The election saw a direct contest between AIMIM and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with other major parties like Congress and BRS staying out of the fray.

Election after 22 years

This MLC election was held for the Hyderabad Local Bodies seat after a gap of 22 years, drawing attention due to the BJP’s decision to field a candidate.

The polling took place on April 23, with a total of 112 eligible voters, comprising 81 corporators from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and 31 ex-officio members. The ex-officio members included 9 MPs, 15 MLAs, and 7 MLCs.

Voting dynamics

AIMIM started with a solid base of 49 votes, primarily from its corporators, and managed to secure additional support from members of other parties.

Among the ex-officio members, AIMIM and BRS each had 9 votes, Congress had 7, and BJP had 6. Ultimately, Mirza Riyaz Ul Hasan of AIMIM received 63 votes, while BJP’s Gautham Rao secured 25 votes.

Political context

The absence of Congress and BRS from the contest led to speculation that their members indirectly supported AIMIM.

BJP’s decision to contest, despite not having a majority, was seen as a strategic move to challenge AIMIM’s dominance and to showcase its growing strength in Hyderabad’s political landscape.

The BJP had 23 corporators, but with four defectors, their effective strength was reduced, resulting in 25 votes for their candidate.