Hyderabad MLC election: 78.57 pc votes polled

Hyderabad: The election for the lone Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC seat recorded 78.57 percent votes polled by 4 pm on Wednesday, April 23. Out of the 112 voters, 88 exercised their right to vote in the two polling stations set up at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) headquarters.

Out of the total 112 voters, 31 were ex-officio members, among whom 22 exercised their right to vote. Out of 81 GHMC corporators, 66 exercised their right to vote.

The main contest was between the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AIMIM has fielded Mirza Riaz ul Hassan as its candidate, while N Gautam Rao contested on behalf of the BJP.

After the polling, the ballot boxes were brought to the reception centre with security, and after inspection, they were stored inside the strong room. Tight police security was arranged at the strong room.

The counting of the votes has been scheduled for Friday, April 25.