SS Rajamouli’s paycheck for SSMB29 is breaking all records!

Hyderabad: Top Indian director SS Rajamouli, who made Baahubali and RRR, is now working on his biggest movie ever. The film is called SSMB29 and stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. It’s being made on a huge budget of Rs 1000 crore and will be an exciting jungle adventure.

Shooting in Full Swing

The film recently completed a shoot in Odisha. After a short family vacation, Mahesh Babu is now back in Hyderabad for a long shoot. A special set has been built, and shooting will continue for about a month. One major action scene will feature over 3,000 junior artists!

Rajamouli’s Record Pay

Rajamouli is not just making big films—he’s also earning big! Reports say he will be paid Rs 200 crore for this movie, which is more than Mahesh Babu. He may also get a share of the profits, making him the highest-paid director in India.

Star Cast and Release

Along with Mahesh Babu, the movie will also feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles. The film is planned for release in summer 2027.

SSMB29 will be a multi-language movie with grand visuals, action, and adventure. With Rajamouli’s direction and a strong cast, fans are expecting something truly special.