HYDRAA reclaims land worth Rs 1,200 cr from construction companies in Khanamet

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, April 7, fenced an eight-acre plot that was being claimed by construction companies in the IT corridor.

The estimated value of the land is said to be Rs 1,200 crore.

In Survey no 55, located in Khanamet village of Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district, 4.20 acre of government land was under the control of major real estate companies, HYDRAA said.

One Kolanu Sabita, daughter of a man identified as Kolanu Madhavareddy, had also taken possession of another four-acre land, the agency added.

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On Tuesday, HYDRAA cleared all temporary sheds erected on government land, while Vasavi Construction Company voluntarily dismantled the roller-compacted concrete (RCC) structure.

According to HYDRAA, the land in Survey no 55 is unassigned land, which the Rangareddy Collector has placed on the prohibited list, declaring it as government property.

However, Meenakshi Real Estate Company had claimed it as its own and Vasavi Construction Company set up an RCC plant along with sheds and started construction there.

After receiving a complaint, HYDRAA conducted an on-site inquiry, along with the concerned departmental officials, and confirmed the land as government property. It then erected fencing and also set up boards declaring it as such.