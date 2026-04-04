HYDRAA sets 2-month deadline for lake development works in Madhapur

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Saturday, April 4, inspected Thammidikunta and Sunnam Cheruvu lakes in Madhapur and asked officials to complete the development works within two months.

The Thammidikunta lake had shrunk to 14 acres due to encroachments, which, according to the agency, has now expanded to 28 acres, nearly doubling in size.

The previous day, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inspected the lake and said the government has proposed 20 crore rupees for the lake’s restoration. “The lake should be developed into a tourist spot and become a stress relief getaway for visitors,” he said.

Taking note, the HYDRAA Commissioner asked officials to enhance greenery around the lake such that the temperature is always three to four degrees lower than the surrounding areas.

HYDRAA to acquire government lands around the lake

Commissioner Ranganath has ordered a thorough investigation of government lands surrounding lakes and the inclusion in the lake development.

He looked through the details of Survey Numbers 30 and 31 near Sunnam Cheruvu and said every inch of government must be secured during the lake development.

Officials said documents of those claiming government land in the upper and lower parts of Thammidikunta would be examined, warning that dumping of garbage and waste in the upper catchment could pollute the lake again.

HYDRAA won’t touch ‘Urban Land Ceiling’ old layouts

In a statement to media on Saturday, HYDRAA has informed that it will not touch any houses built on the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) old layouts, including any open plots inside them which have not been regularised yet.

However, HYDRAA also noted that it is it’s duty to protect open spaces and parks in such layouts from encroachment.

Reiterating its assurance that HYDRAA won’t disturb any constructions that were constructed before the formation of HYDRAA on July 19, 2024, the agency has stated that it was continuing with the same policy as directed by the state government.

HYDRAA clarified that recently it has demolished only the structures built in ULC lands meant for roads, open spaces and parks in Kondapur village of Serilingampalli mandal.

It cited the examples of Raja Rajeswari Nagar, OU Colony, Raghavendra Nagar, where such open public spaces were reclaimed from the encroachers.

HYDRAA also pointed out that similar removal of encroachments were done at Hydernagar in Kukatpally mandal, where an open space meant for a park in Gopal Nagar layout was reclaimed.

Land grabbers scaring ULC land holders

Warning that certain land sharks were trying to create a scare among those who have open unregularised plots in ULC lands, by telling them that HYDRAA will take over those lands and hand them over to the state government.

HYDRAA has cautioned that such tactic was being used by land grabbers to buy such open plots for a very low price by creating fear among the vulnerable people, only to sell them for a higher price later.

HYDRAA has urged the people not to succumb to such threats, and to clarify any doubts they may have by visiting HYDRAA’s office at Buddha Bhavan near Tank Bund.