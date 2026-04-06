Zaheerabad: Wife elopes with lover, man slits her throat in front of police

Hyderabad: A man brutally slit the throat of his 29-year-old wife right in the presence of police near Zaheerabad, after she allegedly ran away with her paramour.

Mali Patel Siddha Reddy, 36, and Kavitha lived with their two children – nine-year-old Amulya Reddy and six-year-old Aadya alias Aditya – in Venkatramana Colony of Zaheerabad town.

Reddy earns a livelihood by running a panipuri bandi, whereas Kavitha was self-employed as a tailor.

According to Zaheerabad Town Station House Officer (SHO) Vinay Kumar, on the night of March 27, Reddy found his wife missing. He lodged a police complaint, alleging she had run away with Rs 3 lakh cash.

Police found that Kavitha had eloped with Pavan Kumar Reddy, a resident of Jadcherla town of Mahabubnagar district. “She got in touch with Pavan through Facebook and started speaking on the phone. Reddy had warned his wife to stop talking to Pavan, but in vain,” SHO Kumar told Siasat.com.

Police tracked Kavitha to Jadcherla. On Monday, April 6, she and Reddy were taken to the Town Police, where they were counselled. Kavitha agreed to return to Zaheerabad and demanded the custody of her children.

“After counselling, we were on our way back. Siddha Reddy and Kavitha were also with us. When our vehicle neared Nandikandi village, 15 km away from Sangareddy district headquarters, the husband pulled out a knife and slit her throat in front of the police,” the SHO said.

Police rushed a profusely bleeding Kavitha to the Zaheerabad Area Hospital, where the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Also Read Hyderabad City Police creates green corridor from airport to KIMS

Siddha Reddy has been arrested for the murder and sent to judicial remand. Their children are under the care of their paternal grandparents.