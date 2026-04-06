Hyderabad City Police creates green corridor from airport to KIMS

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a successful organ transport through a green corridor by the police from Hyderabad Airport to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad on Monday, April 6.

A donor lung arrived from Bengaluru via flight and was quickly shifted to an ambulance waiting at the airport.

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The 38.7 km journey to the hospital, located on Minister Road, was made possible after police cleared traffic along the route to ensure the ambulance reached without delay.

A pair of lungs meant for a life-saving transplant was airlifted from Bengaluru and has arrived at Shamshabad Airport.



Hyderabad City Police set up a green corridor to enable the swift movement of ambulance TG09U0642 to KIMS Hospitals, Minister Road, Secunderabad. pic.twitter.com/IuoyTUt4vc — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 6, 2026

A green corridor is a dedicated, uninterrupted route created to ensure a donor organ reaches the recipient hospital as quickly as possible. Traffic is cleared along the route so that the ambulance carrying the organ faces no delays.