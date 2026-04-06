Hyderabad City Police creates green corridor from airport to KIMS

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a successful organ transport through a green corridor by the police from Hyderabad Airport to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad on Monday, April 6.
A donor lung arrived from Bengaluru via flight and was quickly shifted to an ambulance waiting at the airport.
The 38.7 km journey to the hospital, located on Minister Road, was made possible after police cleared traffic along the route to ensure the ambulance reached without delay.
A green corridor is a dedicated, uninterrupted route created to ensure a donor organ reaches the recipient hospital as quickly as possible. Traffic is cleared along the route so that the ambulance carrying the organ faces no delays.