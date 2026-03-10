Telangana aims to become model state in organ transplant: Health Minister

Hyderabad: State Medical and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha held a high-level review meeting with private hospital managements at the Secretariat on Tuesday, March 10, regarding the formulation of a policy under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA) and the implementation of the Clinical Establishments Act in Telangana.

During the meeting, organ transplant treatments and related procedures were discussed with the management of private hospitals.

The minister instructed officials to simplify the procedures to encourage organ donations and asked them to prepare an action plan so that Telangana can emerge as a model state in the country in organ transplant treatment.

Officials of the Medical and Health Department held discussions with private hospital managements on formulating a comprehensive policy necessary for the effective implementation of the organ donation law in the state.

Minister expresses concern over transplant costs

The Minister expressed concern over the high prices of organ transplant treatments in private hospitals and advised hospital managements to regulate costs so that even common people can afford such treatments. Private hospital managements responded positively to the suggestions made by the Minister.

He also emphasised that hospitals should take special measures to ensure that organs donated by donors are utilised effectively and do not go to waste. The Minister instructed officials to formulate new procedures for patients coming from other countries for organ transplant surgeries, a press release said.

Support for private hospitals

The minister inquired about the problems faced by private hospitals and said that the state government and the Medical and Health Department would extend the necessary support for organ transplant treatments.

He said that four hospitals in the state have already been given permission to perform hand transplant surgeries.

Implementation of Clinical Establishments Act

The Minister also reviewed the implementation of the Clinical Establishments Act with private hospital managements. He instructed officials to take steps to ensure its effective implementation in the state.

He emphasised that medical expenses in private hospitals should not become a burden on the common public and said steps have been taken to regulate treatment tariffs in private hospitals across the state.

Health Secretary Dr Christina Z Chongtu, Director of Medical Education Dr Narendra Kumar, Director of Jeevan Daan Dr Sri Bhushan Raj, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Dr Ajay Kumar, and owners and representatives of various private hospitals participated in the meeting.