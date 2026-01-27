Telangana govt mulls arming excise personnel amid rising attacks

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing attacks on excise personnel, the Telangana government is considering providing weapons to excise officials, health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said on Monday, January 26.

He stated that the matter would be discussed with chief minister A Revanth Reddy, and a final decision would be taken thereafter.

The minister visited NIMS in Panjagutta, where excise constable Soumya is undergoing treatment after sustaining serious injuries in an attack in Nizamabad.

Rajanarsimha spoke to the hospital director and attending doctors to assess her condition. He said doctors were making every possible effort to save her life.

The minister also personally met Soumya’s mother and brother, offering them reassurance and emotional support during the difficult time.

Excise minister condemns attack

Condemning the attack, Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao described the incident as unfortunate and said the assault occurred while the constable was attempting to prevent the illegal transportation of ganja.

He too visited the hospital and enquired with doctors about Soumya’s health.

Speaking to the media, Krishna Rao asserted that attacks on government employees would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He added that two accused persons involved in the incident have already been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, while police are continuing efforts to nab the remaining suspects.