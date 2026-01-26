Telangana Excise min vows strict action on those who attack officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday, January 25, vowed strict action against those who attack excise officials adding that attack on excise officials is an assault on state authority. He asserted that attacks on duty-bound officers would not be tolerated.

Taking serious note of the attack on a constable in Nizambad, the Minister instructed the Director of Excise and senior officials to immediately review and strengthen safety protocols during enforcement operations.

He stressed that no officer should be left vulnerable while discharging official duties and directed the department to ensure adequate manpower, protective equipment and logistical support for field staff.

Rao’s statement came after Sowmya, an excise constable in Nizamabad, was hit by a ganja-laden speeding car on January 23. The constable is currently undergoing treatment at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Rao reviewed the treatment being provided and directed hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for her speedy and complete recovery. The Minister spoke to Sowmya’s family and showed moral support.