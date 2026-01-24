Woman excise constable hit by speeding ganja -laden car in Telangana

The incident occurred when the constable, Sowmya tried to stop the car.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th January 2026 12:41 pm IST
The car involved in the accident
The car involved in the accident

Hyderabad: A woman constable of the Telangana excise department was reportedly hit by a speeding Ganja -laden car on Friday, January 23, in Nizamabad.

The incident occurred when the constable, Sowmya tried to stop the car. However, the driver did not stop despite warnings and hit the constable. Sowmya suffered grevous injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The accused, identified as Syed Sohail and Mohammed Saifuddin turned towards Nirmal district while trying to escape. The police apprehended them and found a large quantity of ganja from the car. The accused have been booked and further investigation is underway.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Similar incident

In a similar incident, in March 2022, a speeding BMW rammed into a police officer at Tank Bund  in Hyderabad. The officer was identified as  Jahangir Yadav, inspector Musheerabad, was walking on the road as the speeding BMW hit him.

CCTV footage showed the policeman walking in the middle of the road as the car approached at a high speed and knocked on him. The policeman reportedly sustained minor injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th January 2026 12:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button