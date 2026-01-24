Woman excise constable hit by speeding ganja -laden car in Telangana

Hyderabad: A woman constable of the Telangana excise department was reportedly hit by a speeding Ganja -laden car on Friday, January 23, in Nizamabad.

The incident occurred when the constable, Sowmya tried to stop the car. However, the driver did not stop despite warnings and hit the constable. Sowmya suffered grevous injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The accused, identified as Syed Sohail and Mohammed Saifuddin turned towards Nirmal district while trying to escape. The police apprehended them and found a large quantity of ganja from the car. The accused have been booked and further investigation is underway.

Similar incident

In a similar incident, in March 2022, a speeding BMW rammed into a police officer at Tank Bund in Hyderabad. The officer was identified as Jahangir Yadav, inspector Musheerabad, was walking on the road as the speeding BMW hit him.

CCTV footage showed the policeman walking in the middle of the road as the car approached at a high speed and knocked on him. The policeman reportedly sustained minor injuries and was shifted to a hospital.