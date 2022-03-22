Hyderabad: Speeding BMW hits police officer at Tank Bund [video]

Hyderabad: A BMW car rammed into a police officer at Tank Bund on Monday. The police officer, Jahangir Yadav, inspector Musheerabad, was walking on the road as the speeding BMW hit him.

CCTV footage shows the policeman walking in the middle of the road as the car approaches at a high speed and knocks on him. He is reported to have sustained minor injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The driver of the car, identified as Mir Osman Ali Khan, was sober. He stated that he did not notice the inspector on the road. He can be seen in the video rushing towards the policeman after stopping the car.

A case was registered against the car driver under 337 IPC, and the vehicle was seized by the police.