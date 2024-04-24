Walkthrough luxurious house of Sachin Tendulkar: Pics, videos

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as “The God of Cricket,” marks his 51st birthday on April 24, 2024. His unparalleled career has earned him a massive global fan following. Fans admire his dedication, passion, and sportsmanship. He is also one of the richest cricketers in India.

On his special day, let’s have a look inside Sachin Tendulkar’s astonishing luxury house.

Everything About Sachin Tendulkar’s Home

In 2018, Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali, made a real estate investment that exudes elegance and sophistication. Their choice? A 1,600-square-foot apartment located in the luxurious Rustomjee Seasons at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The apartment, registered in Anjali’s name, cost a cool Rs. 7.15 crore at that time.

The Tendulkar family home is a residence that prioritizes family values, aiming to cater to the requirements of Sachin, his wife Anjali, and their children, Sara and Arjun. The layout and design reflect a balance between luxury and practicality, ensuring that the house feels welcoming and comfortable for all family members

The mansion consists of three floors and includes two basement levels, providing parking space for 40-50 cars. The lower basement features a secondary kitchen, living quarters for servants, and a designated surveillance area for security measures.

Lush Gardens and Outdoor Spaces

Tendulkar residence boasts a remarkable garden and outdoor areas that set it apart. Surrounded by greenery, the house offers a peaceful escape from the busy urban environment of Mumbai. With well-kept lawns, unique flora, and multiple seating spots, the garden provides a perfect backdrop for outdoor relaxation.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Personal Touch

Throughout the house, there are subtle nods to Sachin Tendulkar’s cricket career, including memorabilia, trophies, and framed photographs that showcase his achievements. These personal touches add a unique character to the home and reflect his deep connection to the sport.

Additionally, Anjali Tendulkar’s property, Mehta House, located in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, was sold to a businessman in March 2018 for a whopping Rs. 145 crores.