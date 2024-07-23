Last ranks admitted to top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) recently announced the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET) seat allotment. It also provided the last ranks admitted to all engineering colleges in Hyderabad, including the top ones.

According to the detailed notification released by the TGCHE, the last date for payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website is today.

List of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

As per the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, four engineering colleges in the city rank among the top 100 engineering institutions in the country.

Among the engineering colleges in the city, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad ranks first, while the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad is second.

Here is the list of the top engineering colleges in Hyderabad that rank under 100 among Indian institutes:

Name All India Rank Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 8 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad 55 University of Hyderabad 71 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University 83 Source: NIRF

Apart from the above engineering colleges, the following Hyderabad institutes are in the rank band of 101-150:

Anurag University

Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology

University College of Engineering

Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology

Following are the Hyderabad engineering colleges in the rank band of 151-200:

Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology

Institute of Aeronautical Engineering

Mahindra University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Last ranks admitted

Out of the 12 colleges listed, the following are six colleges participated in the counseling and the last ranks (for OC category students) admitted:

College name CSE ECE EEE Artificial intelligence and data science JNTH 1701 4309 11419 – Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology 62752 9093 20028 – University College of Engineering 2611 5680 12745 – Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology 56547 39505 118446 3936 Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology 11860 31389 17778 66988 Institute of Aeronautical Engineering 35823 21462 50645 –

The above list of the last ranks admitted is not exhaustive. The compelete list can be viewed on the TGCHE portal (click here).