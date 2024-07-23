Last ranks admitted to top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

The last date for payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website is today.

engineering colleges in Telangana
Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) recently announced the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET) seat allotment. It also provided the last ranks admitted to all engineering colleges in Hyderabad, including the top ones.

List of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

As per the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, four engineering colleges in the city rank among the top 100 engineering institutions in the country.

Among the engineering colleges in the city, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad ranks first, while the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad is second.

Here is the list of the top engineering colleges in Hyderabad that rank under 100 among Indian institutes:

NameAll India Rank
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad8
International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad55
University of Hyderabad71
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University83
Source: NIRF

Apart from the above engineering colleges, the following Hyderabad institutes are in the rank band of 101-150:

  • Anurag University
  • Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology
  • University College of Engineering
  • Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology

Following are the Hyderabad engineering colleges in the rank band of 151-200:

  • Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology
  • Institute of Aeronautical Engineering
  • Mahindra University
  • Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Last ranks admitted

Out of the 12 colleges listed, the following are six colleges participated in the counseling and the last ranks (for OC category students) admitted:

College nameCSEECEEEEArtificial intelligence and data science
JNTH1701430911419
Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology62752909320028
University College of Engineering2611568012745
Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology56547395051184463936
Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology11860313891777866988
Institute of Aeronautical Engineering358232146250645

The above list of the last ranks admitted is not exhaustive. The compelete list can be viewed on the TGCHE portal (click here).

