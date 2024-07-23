Last ranks admitted to top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) recently announced the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET) seat allotment. It also provided the last ranks admitted to all engineering colleges in Hyderabad, including the top ones.
According to the detailed notification released by the TGCHE, the last date for payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website is today.
List of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad
As per the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, four engineering colleges in the city rank among the top 100 engineering institutions in the country.
Among the engineering colleges in the city, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad ranks first, while the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad is second.
Here is the list of the top engineering colleges in Hyderabad that rank under 100 among Indian institutes:
|Name
|All India Rank
|Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|8
|International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
|55
|University of Hyderabad
|71
|Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
|83
Apart from the above engineering colleges, the following Hyderabad institutes are in the rank band of 101-150:
- Anurag University
- Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology
- University College of Engineering
- Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology
Following are the Hyderabad engineering colleges in the rank band of 151-200:
- Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology
- Institute of Aeronautical Engineering
- Mahindra University
- Maulana Azad National Urdu University
Last ranks admitted
Out of the 12 colleges listed, the following are six colleges participated in the counseling and the last ranks (for OC category students) admitted:
|College name
|CSE
|ECE
|EEE
|Artificial intelligence and data science
|JNTH
|1701
|4309
|11419
|–
|Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology
|62752
|9093
|20028
|–
|University College of Engineering
|2611
|5680
|12745
|–
|Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology
|56547
|39505
|118446
|3936
|Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology
|11860
|31389
|17778
|66988
|Institute of Aeronautical Engineering
|35823
|21462
|50645
|–
The above list of the last ranks admitted is not exhaustive. The compelete list can be viewed on the TGCHE portal (click here).