A Mazar (dargah) was reportedly demolished in the wee hours of Tuesday, April 22, in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur as part of a ‘highway widening project.’

A video has surfaced online showing a bulldozer bringing down the dome of the dargah. The demolition took place at 3 am.

Local administration alleged the dargah was built on encroached government land, and a notice for its removal had been issued in advance to the authorities.

Dargah demolished at 3 am in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur



A Mazar (dargah) was reportedly demolished at 3 am on Tuesday, April 22, in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur as part of a highway widening project. pic.twitter.com/Wj5mNOK2RM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 22, 2025

Earlier, A 50-year-old mosque, Aqsa Masjid, whose case is pending in the Supreme Court, was arbitrarily demolished by the municipal corporation amidst heavy police presence, including three assistant commissioners of police, at Haryana’s Faridabad district, sparking public outcry among the local Muslim community.

The demolition took place on Monday, April 15. Situated in Badkhal village, the question of the mosque’s alleged encroachment was pending in the Supreme Court. Angry locals expressed strong resentment and accused the district administration of acting in haste.