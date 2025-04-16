50-yr-old mosque demolished in Faridabad, locals cry foul

"First they demolished a few small shops, then they came for our mosque. It was deliberate," said a local resident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 16th April 2025 5:38 pm IST
The image displays the demolition of a 50-year-old mosque in Haryana's Faridabad district. April 16, 20205
A 50-year-old mosque named Aqsa Masjid was demolished by the municipal corporation amidst heavy police presence in Haryana's Faridabad district on April 15

A 50-year-old mosque, Aqsa Masjid, whose case is pending in the Supreme Court, was arbitrarily demolished by the municipal corporation amidst heavy police presence, including three assistant commissioners of police, at Haryana’s Faridabad district, sparking public outcry among the local Muslim community.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The demolition took place on Monday, April 15. Situated in Badkhal village, the question of the mosque’s alleged encroachment was pending in the Supreme Court. Angry locals expressed strong resentment and accused the district administration of acting in haste.

“It is heartbreaking. There was no final decision by the Supreme Court. Why did they tear it down?” asks Mushtaq, a local resident, adding, “First they demolished a few small shops, then they came for our mosque. It was deliberate. We were not even given time.”

MS Creative School

Explaining about the mosque’s decades old existent, Mushtaq said, “The mosque was built on a land donated by a former village sarpanch, five decades ago. It was constructed on 600 to 700 square yards of land, in a 40 by 80 square foot structure. For decades, it stood peacefully. The land dispute case is more than 25 years old. Only recently did the municipal corporation start calling it illegal.” He rejected the encroachment claims by the municipal authorities.

Also Read
Waqf Amendment Act: 30-yr-old madrasa in Madhya Pradesh takes first hit

The authorities have a different tale to tell. “This was not a sudden decision. We acted in accordance with legal orders,” said a senior municipal corporation official. “The mosque was one among several illegal structures identified on public land,” the official said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 16th April 2025 5:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button