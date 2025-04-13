Waqf Amendment Act: 30-yr-old madrasa in Madhya Pradesh takes first hit

The owner decided to demolish the structure himself using a bulldozer, avoiding direct administrative intervention under the newly passed law.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th April 2025 3:45 pm IST
The image displays the demolition of madarsa in Madhya Pradesh. April 13, 2025
A 30-year-old madrasa in Madhya Pradesh was demolished on April 12 after authorities claimed it was built illegally

A madrasa in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district was demolished on Saturday, April 12, becoming the first Muslim-owned structure to come under scrutiny under the newly implemented Waqf Amendment Act.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The madrasa, located in BD Colony and reportedly standing for nearly 30 years, was alleged by authorities to have been built illegally, the Times of India (TOI) reported However, the owner claimed that permission had been obtained from the local gram panchayat.

Authorities alleged that a final notice was given to the owner of the religious building, but the matter was prolonged due to legal proceedings. With the Act coming into existence, the area now falls under the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction, and hence the construction was deemed illegal, TOI reported.

MS Creative School

However, the owner decided to demolish the structure himself using a bulldozer, avoiding direct administrative intervention under the newly passed law.

Also Read
SC to hear pleas challenging validity of Waqf Amendment Act on April 16

The Waqf Amendment Act officially came into force on April 8 after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on April 5. The Act was passed in the Indian Parliament following intense debate in both Houses.

Several Muslim bodies, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and opposition MPs, have moved the Supreme Court against the law, which the ruling alliance has described as a force for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community. The Opposition has slammed it as unconstitutional and claimed that it infringes on the rights of Muslims.

In West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, violent clashes took place the previous day, claiming three lives and over 200 arrested. Taking cognizance of the matter, the Calcutta High Court ordered an immediate deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to ensure peace prevails.

 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th April 2025 3:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button