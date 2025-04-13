Waqf Amendment Act: 30-yr-old madrasa in Madhya Pradesh takes first hit

A madrasa in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district was demolished on Saturday, April 12, becoming the first Muslim-owned structure to come under scrutiny under the newly implemented Waqf Amendment Act.

The madrasa, located in BD Colony and reportedly standing for nearly 30 years, was alleged by authorities to have been built illegally, the Times of India (TOI) reported However, the owner claimed that permission had been obtained from the local gram panchayat.

pic.twitter.com/TnROW8Bjxo — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 13, 2025

Authorities alleged that a final notice was given to the owner of the religious building, but the matter was prolonged due to legal proceedings. With the Act coming into existence, the area now falls under the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction, and hence the construction was deemed illegal, TOI reported.

However, the owner decided to demolish the structure himself using a bulldozer, avoiding direct administrative intervention under the newly passed law.

The Waqf Amendment Act officially came into force on April 8 after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on April 5. The Act was passed in the Indian Parliament following intense debate in both Houses.

Several Muslim bodies, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and opposition MPs, have moved the Supreme Court against the law, which the ruling alliance has described as a force for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community. The Opposition has slammed it as unconstitutional and claimed that it infringes on the rights of Muslims.

In West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, violent clashes took place the previous day, claiming three lives and over 200 arrested. Taking cognizance of the matter, the Calcutta High Court ordered an immediate deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to ensure peace prevails.