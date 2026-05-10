Pakistan Army chief says India conflict ‘battle of two ideologies’

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir on Sunday, May 10, termed last year’s conflict with India as a “battle between two ideologies.”

Addressing a ceremony at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to mark the first anniversary of ‘Marka-e-Haq’, the name given by Islamabad to the four-day conflict with India, Munir also claimed that Pakistan’s strategy was “superior” to that of India during the conflict.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating at least 100 terrorists.

The action triggered a rapid escalation in tensions, with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10, 2025, following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides.

Addressing Sunday’s event, Munir alleged that India “violated the sovereignty and territory” of Pakistan between the night of May 6-7 and May 10 last year, and said Pakistan responded “with full national unity and military force”.

“Marka-e-Haq was not merely a traditional war fought between two countries or militaries, but in reality, it was a decisive marka (battle) between two ideologies,” he said.

Munir claimed that Pakistan had struck 26 targets during the conflict. He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claims.

He also claimed that India had sought a ceasefire through the US and that Pakistan agreed to it “in the interest of peace”.

India maintains that the understanding to stop military actions was reached directly between the two sides.

Stating that future wars would be different due to their “multi-domain” nature, Munir said Pakistan is preparing for conflicts through technology, hardware and training.

“Our defence will remain impeccable. We want peace and will maintain it through credible deterrence,” he said, highlighting Pakistan’s military modernisation, including Hangor-class submarines, a new Rocket Force and fighter aircraft acquisitions.

India maintains that its actions were aimed at responding to cross-border terrorism and ensuring national security. On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India has reaffirmed its right to defend itself against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism while vowing to further strengthen the global fight against the menace.