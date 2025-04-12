West Bengal: Violence in Murshidabad over Waqf act, over 110 Held

Violence in Murshidabad
Violence in Murshidabad- X (@Sreya_Chattrjee)

Kolkata: Over 110 people were arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, police said on Saturday.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts over the new legislation on Friday.

Raids were underway in all these districts, with over 110 arrested in Murshidabad, police said.

“About 70 people were arrested from Suti, and 41 people from Samserganj in connection with the violence,” a police officer said.

The situation in these violence-hit places remained tense on Saturday morning, but no untoward incident was reported, officials said.

In the worst-hit Murshidabad district, prohibitory orders have been imposed and internet services suspended in places that saw violence, they said.

“Patrolling in Suti and Samserganj areas is going on. Nobody is allowed to regroup anywhere. We will not allow any attempt to disrupt the law and order situation,” an officer said, appealing to the people to not pay heed to “rumours on social media”.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy who was injured allegedly in police firing during the clashes in Suti was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, police said.

The districts that saw violence have significant Muslim populations.

The BJP attacked the Mamata Banerjee government, stating that if it was “incapable” of handling the situation, it should seek help from the Centre.

“Let it be known that this was not an act of protest, rather a premeditated act of violence, an assault on Democracy and Governance by Jihadist forces who seek to spread chaos in order to assert their dominance and sow fear amongst other Communities of our Society,” Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said in a post on X.

“Public property was destroyed, Government Officials felt threatened, and an atmosphere of fear and intimidation was created, all under the false guise of dissent. The silence of the Mamata Banerjee Government is deafening,” he said.

Adhikari said that those behind the violence must be identified, arrested and prosecuted under the strictest sections of law.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th April 2025 2:02 pm IST

