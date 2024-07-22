Hyderabad: Tension in Moinabad after mosque razed down

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Moinabad after some persons razed down a mosque on Monday. A case is registered and investigation started.

According to Ch. Srinivas, DCP Rajendranagar zone, a JCB driver had razed down a Qutb Shahi era mosque dating back to few centuries ago. A complaint was lodged at Moinabad police station and police reached the spot.

“The driver is arrested and JCB earthmover seized. Special teams are on hunt for all those involved,” said the DCP. Principal Secretary Minority Welfare Department Tafseer Iqbal said on receiving information the officials of minority welfare department came to the spot and inspected the place.

A complaint is lodged and case booked. “The foundation for a new mosque is laid and namaz offered in evening. The mosque will be reconstructed at the earliest ” he said.

Along with officials AIMIM MLC Rahmath Baig, TEMRIS Charminar Faheem Qureshi and TG Wakf Board Chairman Azmathullah Hussain visited. Police presence increased in Moinabad.