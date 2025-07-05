If you’ve spotted a strange little creature with wild hair, wide eyes, and a cheeky grin sitting on someone’s desk, bookshelf, or even hanging from a handbag congratulations, you’ve just met Labubu, the latest collectible craze sweeping through the world and our Hyderabad isn’t spared too.

What Exactly Is Labubu?

Labubu isn’t your typical soft toy. It’s part of a designer collectible series created by Kasing Lung, a Hong Kong-based artist, in collaboration with the popular toy brand Pop Mart. Labubu belongs to a fantasy world called The Monsters and its distinct features (tall ears, bug eyes, devilish smile) give it a look that’s both adorable and eerie or “ugly cute” as the fans love to call it.

But here’s the twist: every Labubu doll comes inside a blind box. That means you never know which version you’ll get until you open it. Some dolls are dressed as pirates, others as animals, some glittery, and a few even come in festive or Halloween-themed outfits. It’s this element of surprise that’s got everyone hooked.

Hyderabad Falls in Love with Labubu

What started as a niche toy among anime lovers and K-pop fans has now become a full-blown trend in Hyderabad. From cozy cafes in Jubilee Hills to design studios in Banjara Hills, Labubu dolls are popping up everywhere. Fashion influencers are styling them in flatlays, students are flaunting them on reels, and toy collectors are building full-blown Labubu shelves at home.

Why Is Everyone Obsessed?

It’s not just the design it’s the whole experience. Opening a blind box, discovering which version you’ve got, naming it, displaying it, or even trading with friends,Labubu brings back the fun of collecting. It also gives off major aesthetic vibes, making it a perfect fit for Hyderabad’s young, artsy crowd who love to stand out.

Plus, limited editions and rare finds mean there’s always a thrill of the hunt. Some dolls even come with accessories or themed outfits, making them highly desirable (and sometimes pricey) collectibles.

Where to Buy Labubu Dolls in Hyderabad

Good news you don’t have to fly to Japan or China to get your hands on a Labubu anymore. Thanks to rising demand in Hyderabad, a few stores and sellers have started stocking them.

CDC Experience By Crep Dog Crew – Sattva Signature Tower,Banjara Hills.

Instagram Sellers – Pages like @popmart_india

@inaboxstoreofficial

@culturecircle_

@experiencebroadway_

often do pre-orders and restocks.

Labubu collectibles in India typically range from Rs 2,000 for standard blind boxes to over Rs 12,000 for rare, limited-edition figures with some going up to Rs 55,000.

In a city that loves art, style, and all things cute, it’s no surprise that Labubu dolls in Hyderabad are now more than just toys they’re collectibles, conversation starters, and little bundles of joy. Whether you’re new to the trend or already a proud Labubu parent, there’s no denying it: these cheeky little monsters have taken over Hyderabad, one blind box at a time.

So, next time you see a doll with a devilish grin peeking out of someone’s tote bag, don’t be alarmed. It’s just Labubu, bringing a little mischief into the city’s heart.