Hyderabad parents urge school holiday amid incessant rainfall

Hyderabad: With incessant rainfall in the city, parents of students enrolled at schools in Hyderabad are calling for a three-day school holiday to ensure the safety and well-being of their children.

Hyderabad has experienced relentless rainfall over the past week, leading to widespread flooding and disruption.

Hyderabad is under a yellow alert due to forecasts of rainfall with thunder, lightning, and strong surface winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad predicts that the city will see a mostly cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 28 degrees Celsius and a low of 23 degrees Celsius. In the past 24 hours, the city recorded 19 mm of rainfall.

Across Telangana, several districts were issued a red alert amid heavy rainfall.

Parents argue that the current weather conditions pose significant risks, including compromised transportation routes and potential health hazards for students commuting to and from schools across Hyderabad.

“Commuting to school everyday amid incessant rainfalls can become become a health and safety hazard for our children. The Telangana must declare the holiday in advance to ensure their safety,” said a parent of a Hyderabad school student studying in Grade 2.

The Telangana government has also released a health advisory cautioning that the rainfall may lead to a decline in temperature and an increase in humidity, creating a breeding ground for various viral infections as well as mosquito, food, and water-borne diseases.

As part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds, IV fluids, and essential medicines at all public health facilities, and ORS sachets are made available with ANMs/ASHAs/Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies.

Parents deem the closure of schools in Hyderabad and across the state, essential amid incessant rainfall to safeguard students.