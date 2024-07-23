Over 60 students of schools, colleges in Hyderabad, outskirts booked for drug use

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau has been conducting raids at various schools and colleges in order to make Hyderabad a drug-free city. So far, police have apprehended over 60 individuals from Symbiosis College, Osmania General Hospital, Guru Nanak Engineering College, and Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), among others.

Director Sandeep Shandilya stated that the TGANB has mobilized officers to gather and act on intelligence regarding drug use in educational settings.

In collaboration with the state government, the bureau has launched awareness campaigns appealing to both students and parents.

He also noted that cases are being filed against establishments selling tobacco products within a 100-meter radius of schools under the Juvenile Justice Act and the COPTA Act.

TGANB raids reveal drug use in Hyderabad schools and colleges

Symbiosis College, Hyderabad: Upon receiving reliable information, police apprehended 25 students for consuming OG Weed. Counselling sessions are currently being held for these students and their parents to address the issue and prevent future occurrences.

Osmania General Hospital (OGH): Six junior doctors were caught consuming ganja. A formal complaint has been submitted to the Medical Council of India (MCI), requesting appropriate action against them.

Guru Nanak Engineering College, Hyderabad: 15 students were found consuming ganja. Steps are being taken to counsel and rehabilitate these students.

Culinary Academy of India, Kundanbagh: Four students tested positive for ganja. Immediate actions were taken to address the situation and inform the institution.

Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT): One student tested positive for ganja. The institution has been notified, and appropriate measures are being implemented.

IIIT Basara: Students were found consuming drugs, with the source of the ganja traced back to Nanded. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the supply chain.

JNTUH Hyderabad: Three students were caught consuming ganja. The TGANB is working closely with the institution to address the issue and prevent future incidents.

E-Cigarette Sales: Two people were apprehended for selling e-cigarettes to students under code names. Students from Indus School and CBIT were identified as consumers.

NIT Trichy: A student who dropped out in his third year due to drug abuse was apprehended. His father recently retired from government service, and his mother became bedridden upon learning about her son’s condition. The student has now pledged to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation.