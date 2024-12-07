Bigg Boss 18: Eviction cancelled again, fans angry on makers

Mumbai: In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss 18 has once again skipped the weekly elimination, leaving fans both stunned and frustrated. While the buzz this week strongly suggested that Sara Arfeen Khan or Kashish Kapoor would be walking out of the house, it seems like the makers have decided to save both contestants.

Yes, you read that right! Host Farah Khan announced no elimination. This follows last week’s similar scenario, where no eviction took place apart from a sudden midweek exit that saw Aditi Mistry leaving the show unexpectedly.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which wrapped up shooting yesterday, had all the elements of suspense. The nominated contestants were subjected to a housemate voting process and Farah asked who deserves to exit the show.

Kashish Kapoor received the most votes to leave. When she was about to exit, a dramatic announcement came from Farah Khan where she revealed that no contestant would be evicted this week, leaving both Kashish and Sara safe.

This decision has sparked outrage among fans, who accuse the makers of keeping certain contestants in the house who are not contributing anything to the game. Names like Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Tajinder Bagga have been repeatedly called out for their alleged lack of involvement.

Fans took to X and Instagram to express their frustration, with many questioning the fairness of the game. One viewer wrote, “What’s the point of nominations if there’s no eviction? This is unfair to the deserving contestants!” Another commented, “Sara has done nothing in the house; why is she still here?”

Speculations are now rife that the show might witness a shocking double elimination in the coming days, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.