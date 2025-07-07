Five units of Yadadri thermal power station to launch by Feb 2026

Hyderabad: All five units of the Yadadri thermal power station (YTPS) are expected to be operational by February 2026, informed the Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO) on Monday, July 7.

The Yadadri thermal power plant built at Veerlapalem village, Dameracherla in Nalgonda district, is set to operate at 4000 MW with five units each supplying 800 MW of electricity.

Unit-2 was commissioned in January 2025 and Unit-1 is scheduled to be commissioned in July 2025. The remaining three units will be commissioned by February 2026.

The total coal requirement for all five units is estimated to be around 50,000 metric tonnes per day, which means the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) would have to provide around 12-14 railway rakes for all units.

A meeting was conducted on Monday, where the South Central Railways (SCR) principal chief operations manager informed that the required coal can be transported by rail to the thermal plant. The SCR also plans to double the railway lines between Dornakal-BDCR and Motamarri-Vishnupuram to manage the increased traffic.

The railway official also advised TGGENCO to examine other alternative sources of coal supplies to meet the requirement of the thermal plant, as SCCL might not be able to meet the future demands.