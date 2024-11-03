Yadadri Thermal Power Plant works to be done by May 2024: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that the ongoing works for the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant will be completed by May, 2025, by when 4,000 MW of power will be connected to the grid.

Bhatti, along with ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited the power plant on Sunday, November 3.

They flagged off the train to transport coal from Ramagundam to Yadadri Thermal Power Station at the YTPS take off Damaracharla Point.

Bhatti Vikramarka turned on the switch to link the power generated in the stage I of YTPS to the power grid, and reviewed the progress of YTPS works with higher officials.

Addressing the media, Deputy CM Bhatti said today’s programme to link the power generated in Stage I was executed successfully, the power generated in the Stage II of the thermal plant was already connected to the grid, and that the remaining three phases will be completed by March, 2025, making 4,000 MW of power available to consumers.

Announcing that a new energy policy will be brought by the state government, he said that opinions of intellectuals and energy experts will be taken on that, which will be placed before the assembly and will be brought by taking views of all members.

He said the government has formulated plans as part of conservation and protection of environment, to generate 20,000 MW of green energy.

“The multi-national companies (MNC) that are coming forward to set up industries should necessarily use some percentage of green power for production purpose. Keeping this in view, the state government would take steps to generate green power to help the companies,” he said.

Pointing out that by 2028-29, power demand will be about 22,288 MW, he felt the demand could reach 31,809 MW by 2034-35.

He said the state government was formulating plans to generate power to meet the estimated demand.

“Quality power is being extended to industries, agriculture, domestic and other sectors, and government is taking strong steps to ensure these sectors will not face any problems in future,” he assured.

He said that the government ass determined to make Telangana a role model for the entire country in the power sector.

On the increase of diet and cosmetic charges of students

Bhatti Vikramarka also laid the foundation-stone for the construction of Young India Integrated Residential School in Gaddipally village of Huzurnagar assembly constituency on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the BRS government couldn’t increase the mess charges of children studying in government residential schools for ten years, but were able to raise debts amounting to Rs 7 lakh crore.

He announced that the state government has taken the decision to increase the diet and mess charges of children studying in residential schools and welfare hostels by 40%, which will benefit 7.5 lakh children in the state.

Noting that while the previous government had allocated just Rs 70 crore in the previous budget for the residential schools, he said that Congress government has allocated thousands of crores for the integrated residential schools in this year’s budget.

He disclosed that the mess charges of children studying from 3rd to 7th classes have been increased from Rs 950 to Rs 1,330, and for those studying from 8th to 10th classes has been increased from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,540.

For the students studying between intermediate to PG levels, the diet charges have been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

He also said that the cosmetic charges of children from 3rd to 7th classes have been increased from Rs 75 to Rs 150, and for those in their 8th to 10th classes have been increased from Rs 55 to Rs 175.





