Caste census: Rahul Gandhi to visit Hyderabad on Nov 5

Hyderabad: Ahead of the caste census, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 5 to support the ongoing household caste and economic survey.

The announcement was made by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud during a press conference on Saturday, November 2.

Mahesh Goud mentioned that Rahul Gandhi will engage with stakeholders to gather suggestions on the caste survey at the Gandhi Ideology centre in Bowenpally. He also noted that All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has been invited and will likely attend.

He further emphasised that Rahul Gandhi’s presence at the meeting will serve as a stamp of approval for the ongoing process that was taken up to gather the data for finalising reservations in the local body elections in Telangana.

Caste census in Telangana from November 6

The Telangana government is set to launch a comprehensive caste census on November 6, aimed at gathering detailed socio-economic data to tackle inequalities among various communities.

In preparation for the census, the government announced on November 1 that all government primary schools (LB and aided) will adopt a half-day schedule starting November 6, operating from 9 am to 1 pm.