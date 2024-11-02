Half day for schools in Telangana from Nov 6

This applies to the government, local bodies, and aided primary schools, as teachers will participate in a caste census for three weeks.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the caste census, the Telangana government on Friday, November 1 announced that all government primary schools (LB, aided) will operate on a half-day schedule from November 6, running from 9 am to 1 pm.

Students will be dismissed after receiving their mid-day meals.

The recent schedule adjustment will facilitate the caste census, which will involve the participation of over 80,000 personnel.

This includes 36,559 secondary grade teachers, 3,414 primary school head masters from across schools in Telangana, 6,256 staff from mandal resource centres, and 2,000 ministerial staff.

However, second-grade teachers in upper primary and high schools are exempt from census duties, and those schools will continue to operate on their regular schedule.

