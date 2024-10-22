Diwali holiday announced for schools in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After Dasara, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are set to observe a holiday for Diwali. The official holiday is scheduled for October 31.

In addition to the school break, the Telangana government has declared a holiday for public offices.

Diwali holiday comes after 13-day vacation for schools in Hyderabad, other districts

This month, schools in Hyderabad and across other districts of Telangana have enjoyed a series of holidays.

The Diwali break comes shortly after the Dasara holidays, during which schools observed 13 days off.

In total, schools in the region will have had 16 holidays in October 2024, including Sundays on October 20 and October 27.

The Diwali break is a much-anticipated period, as families come together for prayers, feasts, and celebrations with fireworks.

Telangana government’s general holiday for Diwali

The Telangana government has declared Diwali a General Holiday. This applies to schools, government offices, and private sectors across the state.

As schools in Hyderabad are preparing to observe the Diwali holiday, students and families are gearing up for a festive break.

With a total of 16 holidays in October, including those for Diwali and Dasara, this month has been a time of celebration and rest for students across Telangana.