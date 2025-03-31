Vanguard to open office in Hyderabad, create 2500 jobs

Hyderabad: Investment company Vanguard will soon set up its first Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, creating 2,500 jobs over the next four years, the company announced on Monday, March 31. The Hyderabad office is expected to open later this year.

Vanguard’s chief executive officer (CEO), Salim Ramji, met Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and discussed its expansion. The center will serve as an innovation hub, mainly hiring engineers, focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data and Analytics, and Mobile Engineering.

“Hyderabad has a conducive environment for quality of life, technological expertise and innovation, along with diverse talent. The support provided by the state government has made Hyderabad an ideal location for us,” the CEO said.

This new office will help Vanguard improve its technology, use data better, and develop mobile-friendly solutions. The company is now planning how to find the best talent for these roles.

Vanguard Investment Management Company manages approximately USD 10 trillion in assets worldwide and serves more than 50 million investors worldwide