US-based company conducts interviews for jobs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A US-based company, [24]7.ai, is conducting walk-in interviews for jobs in Hyderabad.

The interviews are being conducted for international chat and semi-voice processes.

Eligibility for US-based company interviews for jobs in Hyderabad

Interested candidates must have a qualification of intermediate, diploma, or graduation. They must also have excellent communication skills and be ready to work in rotational US shifts.

As the joining date will be in the last week of March, interviews will be conducted daily between 10:30 am and 1 pm until the 21st of the current month.

The selection process will include a personal introduction round, an online assessment, and a final interview.

Details

The candidates who get selected during the US-based company interview for jobs in Hyderabad must work five days a week, and there will be two rotational week-offs.

Apart from this, there will be a free pickup and drop facility. Moreover, those who don’t want to opt for company transportation will get a transport allowance of Rs 3,300.

The company will also provide medical insurance for the employees and their dependents.

Interested and eligible candidates can walk in for interviews at [24]7.ai, located on the ground floor of NSL SEZ, Survey 1, Plot 6, NSL Arena Internal Rd, IDA Uppal, Habsiguda, Hyderabad.

[24]7.ai

It is a customer service software and services company based in California. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide targeted customer service.

It has offices located in Toronto, London, and Sydney.

In India, the company has offices in Bangalore and Hyderabad.