IMD Hyderabad forecasts summer temperatures to rise to 44 degrees

Kumuram Bheem and Karimnagar recorded Telangana's highest maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Representative Image

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted summer temperatures in eight districts of Telangana to rise as high as 44 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

All other districts are expected to witness temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius in the next four days.

Yesterday, the temperature in the city reached 39.6 degrees Celsius. It was recorded in Asifnagar.

Golkonda, Musheerabad, Charminar, Bahadurpura, Bandlaguda, Amberpet, Maredpally, Musheerabad, Himayatnagar, Shaikpet, Khairatabad, and Saidabad recorded temperatures above 39 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Kumuram Bheem and Karimnagar recorded Telangana’s highest maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

IMD Hyderabad issues orange alert

In view of the anticipated rise in maximum temperatures to 44 degrees Celsius, the weather department has issued an orange alert for various districts.

These districts include Adilabad, Jagitial, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalle, and Rajanna Sircilla.

For Hyderabad, IMD forecasted that summer will intensify and issued a yellow alert as temperatures are likely to rise to 40 degrees Celsius in the city.

