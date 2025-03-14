Struggle for tatkal passport appointment slots at Hyderabad PSKs

Slots are getting filled within seconds of the window opening for booking appointments.

passport appointment slots at PSKs in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Tatkal passport applicants are struggling to get appointment slots at Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) located in Hyderabad.

The slots are getting filled within seconds of the window opening for booking appointments.

1-Week Wait for Tatkal Passport Appointment Slots at Hyderabad PSKs

As per the official website of Passport Seva, the appointments are booked until March 20. This means that the wait time for tatkal passport appointment slots is one week.

Moreover, there is no guarantee of applicants getting slots even beyond that, as appointment slots are getting filled within seconds of the booking window opening at 8 pm daily.

On the other hand, those applying for a normal passport need to wait until April 3, which is a wait time of 20 days.

Wait times

Following are the wait times for appointment slots for tatkal and normal passports at PSKs in Hyderabad.

Location of PSKAppointment date for Passport (Normal)Appointment date for Passport (Normal)Appointment date for PCC
AmeerpetAvailable for 2025-04-03Booked till 2025-03-20Available for 2025-03-25
BegumpetAvailable for 2025-04-01Booked till 2025-03-20Available for 2025-03-25
TolichowkiAvailable for 2025-04-03Booked till 2025-03-20Available for 2025-03-26
(Source: Passport Seva website at 11:30 on March 14)

It remains to be seen how the issue will be addressed by the concerned authorities.

Tags
