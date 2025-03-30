Ghibli style Charminar artwork leaves the internet in awe

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar has been reimagined in a stunning Ghibli-style artwork, blending the monument’s rich history with the dreamy aesthetics of Japanese animation. The illustration, which has been circulating on social media, brings a magical touch to the city’s beloved landmark, portraying it in soft watercolor textures, warm golden hues, and intricate hand-drawn details.

The Reel’s caption, “Charminar streets, but in Ghibli frames,” perfectly captures the fusion of Japanese anime aesthetics with Hyderabad’s iconic monument. The AI-generated images, inspired by a Studio Ghibli film, showcase Nimrah Café’s steaming chai set against the backdrop of Charminar as shoppers browse earrings and bangles while vendors offer fragrant perfumes. Nearby, children sip on soft drinks, their laughter blending with the chatter of families admiring colorful fabrics.

Whereas, the comment section celebrates the city’s charm, with one user noting, “Every corner of this city tells a story,” while others rave about the magic of Charminar, late nights, and chai.

About studio ghibli’s art form

Studio Ghibli’s hand-drawn animation is cherished for its lush, watercolor-like backgrounds, delicate character expressions, and deeply emotive storytelling.

Directors like Hayao Miyazaki emphasize human craftsmanship, where each frame is painstakingly painted, capturing the imperfections and warmth that define Ghibli’s magic. However, as AI-generated art mimics this signature style like the viral “Ghibli-fied” landscapes the controversy follows.

Critics argue that AI scrapes Ghibli’s copyrighted works without consent, commodifying a style rooted in human labor. Many believe it lacks the depth and intention of hand-drawn art, echoing Miyazaki’s own words, calling AI-generated imagery “an insult to life itself.”

About Charminar

The Charminar is a historic monument and mosque located in the heart of Hyderabad, India, built in 1591 AD by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shahi to commemorate the end of a deadly plague. Situated near the Musi River, it is close to popular tourist destinations like Laad Bazaar and Makkah Masjid. The name “Charminar” is derived from the Urdu words “Char” meaning “four” and “Minar” meaning “towers,” referring to its four distinctive minarets. This iconic structure is one of the most visited tourist places in Hyderabad, offering a glimpse into the city’s rich heritage.