Woman duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: An elderly woman in Malkajgiri district was recently duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber fraudsters posing as officers from the Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) .

The cyber fraudsters trapped the victim saying her mobile number was being used for fraudulent activities and a case has been registered against the victim. Adding to her tension, they informed her that a Supreme Court judge will be taking charge of the case. They manipulated her into obeying the pseudo judge, made her wear white dress and even stand when the ‘judge’ arrived.

The victim was harassed by constant threatening calls and was warned against confiding in her family members about her ‘illegal transactions’.

The fraudsters wearing ‘official’ uniform told her that she was among 200 senior citizens, who were linked to a man named Goel, the brain behind large scale fraudulent activities.

They convinced her to fill a bail form. The fraudsters told her that the call would be monitored by the Chief Justice of India. She was threatened to pay Rs 10 lakh to avoid legal consequences and possible arrest, the complainant said.

Rachakonda cybercrime police registered a case and launched an investigation.