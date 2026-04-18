Muslim couple harassed inside Noida’s gated community, residents fight back

Noida: A Muslim couple was allegedly harassed by an inebriated man inside a gated community in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida district, who asked them to show their ID proof.

However, tables turned when community residents came to the couple’s rescue and publicly confronted the man.

In a viral video dated April 16, they surrounded the man and questioned him for intimidating the couple. A woman from the crowd was heard strongly challenging his authority to demand their identification after he noticed the woman wearing a hijab.

The woman who recorded the entire incident questioned the need to ask such questions and accused him of creating a communal atmosphere. “Yeh banda poochra hai questions inse kyunki yeh Muslim hai aur inko janna hai iski identity (This man is asking this question only because the couple are Muslims),” the woman said.

“You have no right to ask questions. Who gave you the right? Who gave you the authority? Which police station gave you permission, you idiot?”

Another person from the crowd asked, “I have a simple question. Is it because of her outfit?” To which he replied, “I don’t care about you.”

A third person from the crowd pointed out that several men and women were roaming in the area, but he decided to target only this couple.

“Guar City 2 me jaat, dharam aur yeh sab la rahe hai. Yaha pe padhe-likhe log rehte hai. Lekin yeh yaha beer peete hue pooch raha hai inse, kyunki yeh burqa me hai (They are bringing caste, religion, and all this into Gaur City 2. Educated people live here. Yet, while drinking beer, this person is questioning them just because she is in a burqa).

At this, the man showed his beer can to the camera.

The woman urged the couple to leave the area. “You have no reason to be afraid. Whether you are a married couple or not, he does not have the right to question you,” she told the couple. “People like this are the ones creating riots in the country.”

Despite being surrounded, the drunk man refused to budge, insisting he would not leave until the couple departed. He even attempted to follow them, physically stopping the woman from leaving, which triggered the residents. “You can’t touch a girl,” one person shouted.

While the Muslim couple tried to move away, the residents said, “Abhi isko dhoainge saale ko ab toh. (Let’s show this jerk a proper beating).”

The crowd protested his questionable behaviour and stopped him from following through.

A man drinking alcohol was publicly confronted for allegedly harassing a Muslim couple by asking their names and identity proof inside a gated community in Uttar Pradesh's Noida district.



In a viral video dated April 16, locals surrounded the man and confronted him for… pic.twitter.com/9w5GN9rA8C — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 18, 2026

The incident shows the trickling of the “Mohammed Deepak” (Deepak Kumar) effect, where the Uttarakhand-based man made national news for standing up against Bajrang Dal workers harassing an elderly Muslim shopowner for having “baba” in his shop name.