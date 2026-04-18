Hyderabadi theatre legend Babban Khan, creator of Adrak ke Panje, passes away.

Hyderabad: Babban Khan, the legendary playwright and performer who created the iconic Adrak ke Panje, passed away on Friday, April 17, at 8 pm. He had been in the Intensive Care Unit for the past week. He is survived by his wife and two children.

His funeral will be held on Saturday afternoon at a graveyard in Shantinagar, the neighbourhood where he lived for several years.

End of an era

Babban Khan’s name is inseparable from Adrak ke Panje, a play that came to define an era of theatre in Hyderabad. First staged in 1965, the production went on to become one of the longest-running one-man shows in the world, earning a place in the Guinness World Records and being performed thousands of times across India and internationally.

The play’s enduring popularity lay in its simple yet powerful premise—a common man struggling to make ends meet while managing a large family and the chaos of everyday life. Infused with sharp humour and rooted in social realities, it struck a chord with audiences cutting across generations.

Rare photograph of Babban Khan with the late superstar Dilip Kumar.

Language and legacy

A major part of the play’s appeal was its use of the Hyderabadi Dakhni dialect, delivered with an unmistakable local flavour. Khan’s writing, known for its witty one-liners and lively exchanges, captured the essence of the city’s culture and everyday conversations.

The play not only entertained but also reflected the socio-economic concerns of its time, making it both humorous and relatable. It became a shared cultural experience, with many Hyderabadis returning to watch it multiple times over the years.

Lasting influence

Khan’s work left a lasting imprint on Hyderabad’s comedy landscape. His influence can be seen in later forms of entertainment—from stage productions to films and digital content—that continue to draw from the city’s linguistic and cultural identity.

Even as formats have evolved, the spirit of Dakhni humour remains vibrant, carried forward by newer generations of performers. With Babban Khan’s passing, the city mourns the loss of a cultural icon whose work continues to resonate long after the final curtain.