Hyderabad ORR toll charges to increase from April 1

Hyderabad: Starting April 1, motorists traveling on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) will face increased toll charges across all vehicle categories.

The hike, implemented by IRB Infra, follows the annual adjustment clause in the toll collection agreement. The updated rates reflect a slight rise per kilometer for various vehicle types.

Revised toll rates:

Cars, Jeeps, and Light Vehicles: Increased by Rs 0.10/km, raising the charge from Rs 2.34/km to Rs 2.44/km.

Mini Buses and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs): Increased from Rs 3.77/km to Rs 3.94/km.

Two-Axle Buses and Trucks: Charge raised from Rs 6.69/km to Rs 7/km.

Heavy Vehicles: Increased from Rs 5.09/km to Rs 15.78/km.

The toll adjustment ensures compliance with the Wholesale Price Index and rounds off calculated rates to the nearest Rs 10 for clarity.

This change impacts commuters using the 158-kilometer-long ORR, an access-controlled expressway managed by Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), which generates significant revenue annually.