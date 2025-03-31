Hyderabad ORR toll charges to increase from April 1

The toll adjustment ensures compliance with the Wholesale Price Index and rounds off calculated rates to the nearest Rs 10 for clarity.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 31st March 2025 3:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: ORR Mallampet entry and exit ramps inaugurated
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Starting April 1, motorists traveling on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) will face increased toll charges across all vehicle categories.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The hike, implemented by IRB Infra, follows the annual adjustment clause in the toll collection agreement. The updated rates reflect a slight rise per kilometer for various vehicle types.

Revised toll rates:

Cars, Jeeps, and Light Vehicles: Increased by Rs 0.10/km, raising the charge from Rs 2.34/km to Rs 2.44/km.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Hyderabad’s ORR-Kondapur flyover likely to be ready by April

Mini Buses and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs): Increased from Rs 3.77/km to Rs 3.94/km.

Two-Axle Buses and Trucks: Charge raised from Rs 6.69/km to Rs 7/km.

Heavy Vehicles: Increased from Rs 5.09/km to Rs 15.78/km.

The toll adjustment ensures compliance with the Wholesale Price Index and rounds off calculated rates to the nearest Rs 10 for clarity.

This change impacts commuters using the 158-kilometer-long ORR, an access-controlled expressway managed by Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), which generates significant revenue annually.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 31st March 2025 3:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button