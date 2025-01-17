Hyderabad’s ORR-Kondapur flyover likely to be ready by April

Hyderabad: The 1.2 km long, bidirectional six-lane flyover from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Hyderabad’s Kondapur is likely to be completed by April this year.

Once functional, the flyover will reduce the traffic congestion at the Gachibowli junction and improve connectivity between Hitec City and the Financial District.

Everything you need to know about the new flyover in Hyderabad

The flyover in Hyderabad is being constructed by Venkat Rao Infra Projects at an approximate cost of Rs 178 crore .

Upon opening, commuters can access the flyover from the ORR ramp bypassing the junction and reaching Gachibowli Street No 2. The flyover will end about 300 meters before the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS). Additionally, those travelling out of the city via Gachibowli can use another ramp to directly reach the ORR.

The flyover, which is in its final stages of construction, is expected to significantly ease peak-hour traffic in Hyderabad, which was recorded at 9,806 passenger car units (PCU) per hour in 2019. The projected peak traffic for 2036 is expected to rise to 17,711 PCU per hour.

Why was the project delayed?

Initially, the ORR-Kondapur flyover in Hyderabad was set to finish by April 2024.

However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) blame each other for the delay.

According to a DC report, while GHMC officials attributed the setback to the TSSPDCL, the latter stated that despite payment of Rs 2.78 crore to GHMC for utility shifting, the process was delayed, forcing the GHMC commissioner K Ilambarithi to intervene and resolve the issue.