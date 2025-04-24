Students of St Joseph’s Junior College excel in Telangana inter exams 2025

Hyderabad: In the recently announced Telangana inter exam results 2025, eight students of St. Joseph’s Junior College scored 98 percent and above.

The list of students is topped by Samreen Fatima who scored 991 out of 1000 marks in the examination.

List of toppers of St. Joseph’s Junior College

In the list of eight students of the college who scored 98 percent or above, seven are girls and one is a boy.

Following is the list of toppers of the college along with their marks and branch:

Samreen Fatime (991/1000 – MPC) Ahmedi Butul (990/1000 – BPC) Zuha Kulsum (988/1000 – MPC) Tabassum Fatima (984/1000 – BPC) Syeda Summaiya Begum (980/1000 – CEC) Sadiya Samreen (979/1000 – CEC) Akhter Begum (978/1000 – CEC) Mohammed Ahmed (977/1000 – MEC)

Two students scored 99 pc in Telangana inter first year exams 2025

The students of St. Joseph’s Junior College also performed well in first year exams.

A total of 12 candidates from the college scored 98 percent or above in the exam. Two of them scored 99 percent or above.

Following is the list of toppers of the college in Telangana inter first year exams 2025: