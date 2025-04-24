Students of St Joseph’s Junior College excel in Telangana inter exams 2025

12 candidates from the college scored 98 percent or above in first year.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2025 10:46 am IST
Students of St Joseph's Junior College excel.
Students of St Joseph's Junior College excel.

Hyderabad: In the recently announced Telangana inter exam results 2025, eight students of St. Joseph’s Junior College scored 98 percent and above.

The list of students is topped by Samreen Fatima who scored 991 out of 1000 marks in the examination.

List of toppers of St. Joseph’s Junior College

In the list of eight students of the college who scored 98 percent or above, seven are girls and one is a boy.

MS Creative School

Following is the list of toppers of the college along with their marks and branch:

  1. Samreen Fatime (991/1000 – MPC)
  2. Ahmedi Butul (990/1000 – BPC)
  3. Zuha Kulsum (988/1000 – MPC)
  4. Tabassum Fatima (984/1000 – BPC)
  5. Syeda Summaiya Begum (980/1000 – CEC)
  6. Sadiya Samreen (979/1000 – CEC)
  7. Akhter Begum (978/1000 – CEC)
  8. Mohammed Ahmed (977/1000 – MEC)

Two students scored 99 pc in Telangana inter first year exams 2025

The students of St. Joseph’s Junior College also performed well in first year exams.

A total of 12 candidates from the college scored 98 percent or above in the exam. Two of them scored 99 percent or above.

Following is the list of toppers of the college in Telangana inter first year exams 2025:

  1. Shabbir Ali (466/470 – MPC)
  2. Tuba Wajahath (435/440 – BPC)
  3. Hafsa Unnisa Begum (491/500 – CEC)
  4. Azra Begum (491/500 – CEC)
  5. Zufisha Mahmood (432/440 – BPC)
  6. Meraj Fatima (490/500 – CEC)
  7. Sofia Khanam (431/440 – BPC)
  8. Afrah Butool (489/500 – MEC)
  9. Yasmin Fatima (430/440 – BPC)
  10. Shaista Sultana (488/500 – CEC)
  11. Mohd Jasar Ahmed (491/500 – MEC)
  12. Masna Harshitha (462/470 – MPC)

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2025 10:46 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button