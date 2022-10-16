Three new flyovers set to ease traffic in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an attempt to further ease the traffic flow in Hyderabad, three new flyovers would be opened to the public soon. It will also reduce the travel time of commuters.

As per the officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Nagole flyover is likely to be inaugurated in the current month whereas, Shilpa Layout and Kothaguda flyovers are expected to be thrown open to the public in November and December respectively.

Nagole, Shilpa Layout and Kothaguda flyovers

Nagole flyover will provide relief to the commuters who travel to the eastern part of the city as it will ease traffic on the Uppal-LB Nagar stretch. It is 990 meters long and 24 meters wide six-lane bi-directional flyover.

Shilpa flyover which is 823 meters long and 16.6 meters wide and four-lane bi-directional flyover is going to help commuters traveling from Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli Junction in cutting down their commute time.

Kothaguda flyover which is 470 meters long and 11 meters wide is going to ease traffic at three junctions, Botanical Garden, Kothaguda, and Kondapur.

Flyovers in Hyderabad

Under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the Telangana government in the past few months inaugurated many flyovers to ease vehicular movement and reduce commute time.

Recently, the Chandrayangutta flyover was made open to the public. Another much-awaited flyover at Bahadurpura has provided relief to commuters.

Apart from flyovers, the government has constructed many roads under bridges, foot-over-bridge, etc.