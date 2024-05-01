3.5 billion views! Most viewed Pakistani drama of all time

Islamabad: The popularity of Pakistani dramas in India has been steadily growing, captivating audiences across the border with their compelling storytelling, strong performances, and unique cultural narratives. In recent years, these dramas like Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Tere Bin, Bin Roye, Suno Chanda, Mann Mayal, and many more, have gained significant traction among Indian viewers.

But do you which is the most viewed drama of all time? Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi top the list. Yes, you read that right!

According to an Instagram page, Wahaj and Yumna’s 2023 drama ‘Tere Bin’ is the most viewed Pakistani serial of all time with a massive 3.5+ Billion views on YouTube.

More About Pakistani Drama Tere Bin

Well, Tere Bin’s popularity is known to all. It premiered in December 2022 and concluded in July 2023, garnering immense popularity for its compelling storyline and the exceptional chemistry between Wahaj Ali aka Murtasim and Yumna Zaidi aka Meerub. The duo’s onscreen pairing was a major highlight, that made ‘Tere Bin’ one of the most-watched dramas of 2023. Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi confirmed that they are returning with Tere Bin 2 which is slated to go on floors soon.