Hyderabad: Innova runs over 35-year-old woman in Asifnagar

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman was killed outside her house in Hyderabad’s Asifnagar area on Sunday morning, June 21, after an Innova car ran over her.

CCTV footage shows the seemingly out-of-control car crushes the deceased, Faheemunnisa, who was walking on the roadside.

A 35-year-old woman, Faheem unnisa, was killed outside her house in Hyderabad's Asifnagar area on Sunday morning, June 21, after an Innova car ran over her. She was walking on the roadside when the seemingly out-of-control car crushed her. pic.twitter.com/DkixqAIrn5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 21, 2026

Asifnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Srinivasu told Siasat.com that the car was a rental. “The car belongs to a person named Basheer. He rented it out to Adnan, who gave it to Rehan,” he said.

Rehan reportedly gave it to the person who drove the car. The driver, said the officer, is allegedly a minor who fled the spot.

However, there are also reports that the driver is the son of a local political leader and liquor bottles were recovered from the seized car. The ACP refused to provide further details. “The case is under investigation,” he said.