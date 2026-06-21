Hyderabad: Innova runs over 35-year-old woman in Asifnagar

The driver is allegedly a minor who fled the spot.

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Motorcycle accident scene on Asif Nagar street with bystanders and vehicles, captured by CCTV.

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman was killed outside her house in Hyderabad’s Asifnagar area on Sunday morning, June 21, after an Innova car ran over her.

CCTV footage shows the seemingly out-of-control car crushes the deceased, Faheemunnisa, who was walking on the roadside.

Asifnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Srinivasu told Siasat.com that the car was a rental. “The car belongs to a person named Basheer. He rented it out to Adnan, who gave it to Rehan,” he said.

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Rehan reportedly gave it to the person who drove the car. The driver, said the officer, is allegedly a minor who fled the spot.

However, there are also reports that the driver is the son of a local political leader and liquor bottles were recovered from the seized car. The ACP refused to provide further details. “The case is under investigation,” he said.

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