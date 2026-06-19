Hyderabad: The dating buzz around Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur has once again become a hot topic on social media. For the past few months, fans have been linking the two actors after their public appearances, viral videos, and Instagram activity. Now, a fresh Filmfare report has added a new twist to the story, claiming that the alleged couple has parted ways.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur dating rumours

The rumours first gained attention when Dhanush attended the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2, which featured Mrunal Thakur. A video of the two chatting at the event went viral, and fans quickly started speculating about their bond.

Mrunal was also seen at the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishk Mein. Later, when she followed Dhanush’s sisters on Instagram, fans felt there could be something more than friendship between them.

According to Filmfare, sources close to Dhanush and Mrunal have revealed that the two have now decided to go their separate ways. The report also mentioned that the reason behind the alleged split is still not known.

However, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has officially confirmed the relationship or the breakup. So, the news remains based on reports and industry buzz.

Mrunal Thakur’s reaction to dating rumours

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur had reacted to the rumours and called them laughable. She said that Dhanush is only a good friend and clarified that he attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event because Ajay Devgn had invited him.

In another interview, Mrunal said she wants people to talk about her films and performances, not her personal life. She also added that she does not have time to date and would openly share it with the world whenever she falls in love.

Fans still curious about Dhanush and Mrunal

Even after Mrunal’s clarification, fans continued to discuss their bond online. Their appearances, social media activity, and viral moments kept the rumours alive.

With Filmfare now reporting an alleged breakup, the curiosity around Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur has only grown stronger. For now, fans will have to wait and see whether either of the actors responds to the latest buzz.