Hyderabad: Kondapur biryani outlet scores 92 pc in food safety

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation’s (CMC) Food Safety team inspected Sattibabu Biryani near KIMS in Kondapur on Friday, June 19, as part of its ongoing food safety inspection drive across Cyberabad, with the outlet scoring 84 out of 92 marks, or 92 percent.

The inspection found several good practices in place at the outlet. Food handlers were observed wearing hairnets, gloves and aprons, while expiry and use-by dates were properly maintained. The establishment had medical fitness certificates, pest control records and water testing reports available for inspection. FOSTAC-certified Food Safety Supervisors were deployed on site.

Inspectors also noted proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, with fly catchers installed and meat found to be properly cleaned, wrapped, and stored. Vendor licenses for food materials were maintained as required.

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However, the team flagged two issues during the visit. Flies were noticed near food items because lids were not kept closed at the time of inspection, and the ghee sourced by the outlet did not carry proper labelling.

CMC officials issued instructions to keep food items covered at all times and directed the outlet to procure and maintain properly labelled food products going forward.

The inspection is part of CMC’s continuing food safety monitoring drive across Cyberabad, which has in recent days flagged violations at other Kondapur-area outlets, including a Subway branch where rotten lettuce and unlabelled vegetables were found, and Spice Kitchen in PNR Empire, where inspectors found a cockroach infestation.