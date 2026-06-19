Cinema food at Hyderabad malls fares well in food safety raids

Hyderabad: After days of food safety raids revealing cockroach infestations, spoiled food and unsanitary conditions in most restaurant kitchens, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation’s raids at cinema halls on Friday, June 19, have produced comparatively better results with fewer violations.

While Lulu Mall and Inorbit Mall demonstrated a high level of compliance with food safety standards with minor violations, GSM Mall was issued an improvement notice.

Inorbit mall

At PVR INOX in Inorbit Mall, officials found expired sev and spoiled cauliflower, which was immediately discarded. Cooked chicken tikka was found stored in a freezer and certain food items were not properly labelled.

The coke dispensary area also needed improved housekeeping, a release stated.

On the positive side, no pest infestation was observed, expiry and use-by dates were properly maintained, food handlers were using hairnets and aprons, and all medical fitness and water testing records were available.

Vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were properly segregated, and utensils were being sanitised in hot water.

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Lulu Mall

At Cinepolis in Lulu Mall, dustbins were found without lids, boiled pasta was stored in a freezer and open frozen food products were not properly sealed before storage. Cola dispensing counter also required improved housekeeping.

Staff were asked to maintain proper food storage practices and to avoid storing cooked food in freezers for next-day use.

The establishment was found observing good practices similar to Inorbit Mall.

GSM Mall

However, good practices at INOX in GSM Mall end at a valid FSSAI license, maintenance of medical fitness records and regular pest control measures.

Violations included open dustbins at coffee and sandwich bread counters, improper use of hairnets, incomplete labelling on burger buns and a chicken tikka box which had been assigned a three-day shelf life without supporting technical records.

Water testing records for beverage preparation were not available, and packaging testing records were not produced during inspection.

Staff were asked to maintain all required records and reduce shelf life of prepared ingredients as per food safety requirements.