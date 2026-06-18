Hyderabad: Bahar Cafe shuts down over food safety violations

Officials flagged a dirty kitchen ceiling, open drains accumulating food waste and damaged infrastructure in the wash area.

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Bahar Cafe building with signage and a dirty kitchen area inside.
Hyderabad: Bahar Cafe shut over food safety violations

Hyderabad: Bahar Cafe in Madeenaguda was ordered to suspend kitchen operations after a food safety inspection by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Thursday, June 18, revealed serious hygiene violations.

Officials flagged a dirty kitchen ceiling and inadequate lighting, open drains accumulating food waste, damaged infrastructure in the wash area, and water accumulation near the water dispenser.

The staff toilet was located near the operational area, with its door kept open, and staff were found using worn-out chopping boards and iron knives. Medical fitness records and water testing records were not available, and food items were stored without proper labels or date markings.

Subhan Bakery

A show-cause notice was issued, and the establishment was asked to immediately comply with food safety norms.

News report on Hyderabad food safety violations and political issues with video thumbnails.
News report on Hyderabad food safety violations and political issues with video thumbnails.

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