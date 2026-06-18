Hyderabad: Stale meat, smelly freezer found at Nawaab’s Restaurant

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation’s food safety inspection at Nawaabs Restaurant in Anjaiah Nagar on Thursday, June 18, revealed several violations, including improper butchering practices, non-food-grade cutting surfaces and stale food items, including meat, rice, and noodles stored in freezers.

Food preparation areas had stagnant water and slippery floors, while the freezer had a foul odour and blood accumulation. Unhygienic cleaning cloths by food handlers, and minor pest activity was observed in storage areas.

Medical fitness records and water testing reports were not available. An improvement notice was issued and the establishment was asked to rectify food safety and hygiene deficiencies.

Good practices

Officials also noted some good practices, such as proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items, raw meat stored with appropriate wrapping, no use of synthetic colours and colour-coded chopping boards for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.