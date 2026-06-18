Hyderabad: Mouldy veggies, unsafe oil found at AnTeRa restaurant

Hyderabad: The food safety wing of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Wednesday, June 17, found mould-infested vegetables, unsuitable cooking oil and multiple hygiene and documentation violations during an inspection of AnTeRa restaurant in Madinaguda.

Officials said mould was found on cauliflower and potatoes stored at the restaurant. Food inspectors immediately discarded the affected vegetables and cooking oil deemed unfit for use.

Multiple violations detected

The inspection team found that the restaurant did not possess a fitness certificate. Medical fitness certificates of food handlers were also unavailable.

Officials further noted the absence of water testing reports for water used in cooking and ice preparation.

Several food items, including desserts, non-vegetarian dishes, mushrooms and chopped onions, were found without proper labels. The use of iron knives in the kitchen and open dustbins near the food preparation area were also flagged during the inspection.

The restaurant management was directed to implement proper food labelling and storage practices and maintain all mandatory records and documentation.

A cauliflower full of mould

CMC officials said an improvement notice would be issued to the establishment for the violations observed.

Good practices also noted

Despite the violations, inspectors noted several positive practices at the restaurant.

Food handlers were found using hairnets, gloves and aprons, while regular pest-control measures were reportedly being carried out and documented. The restaurant’s FSSAI licence was displayed prominently, and a hot-water facility was available for washing and sanitising utensils.

The CMC said it would continue regular inspections of restaurants, kitchens and other food establishments across Cyberabad to strengthen food safety standards and protect public health.