Telangana gig workers to begin indefinite strike on Aug 8

Hyderabad: Several gig worker unions in Hyderabad have threatened to begin an indefinite strike, beginning Saturday, August 8, if their demands remain unmet.

The strike was announced during the Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF) committee meeting in Musheerabad on Thursday, August 6.

The strike will be led by Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) along with TADF, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Bharatiya Road Transport Union (BRTU), Telangana Rajya Samithi Trade Union Council (TRTU), Indian National Trade Union Congress Federation (INTUC-F), Indian Labour Welfare Federation (ILWF), Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), Telangana Minorities Cab Drivers Association (TMCDA), Telangana Four Wheeler Drivers Association (TGFWDA), along with other trade unions, workers’ organisations, and civil society groups.

Demands ahead of gig workers’ strike

Among the key demands, the unions have sought the fixation and notification of a government-mandated minimum base fare, along with fair per-kilometre and per-minute rates for all app-based transport services. They also demanded measures to ensure fair and sustainable earnings for app-based drivers, delivery workers and all gig and platform workers.

Also Read Trade unions support Telangana gig workers’ July 22 strike

The unions have further called for the constitution of a welfare board and the notification and implementation of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Rules.

Another major demand is the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, including government-notified minimum fares and effective fare regulation. The unions have also urged the government to prohibit the use of private (non-commercial) two-, three- and four-wheelers for commercial passenger and goods transport through app-based platforms unless they are converted to commercial registration in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Aggregator Guidelines.

The workers alleged that the increasing use of private vehicles for commercial operations has adversely affected the livelihoods of licensed commercial drivers.

The federation warned that if their demands remain unaddressed, app-based transport, food delivery and other platform services across Telangana are likely to be disrupted from August 8.

“Any disruption to app-based transport, delivery, and related platform services across Telangana will be the direct responsibility of the Government and platform companies for their continued failure to protect the livelihoods and rights of lakhs of gig and platform workers,” the TADF committee said in a press release.

The announcement comes weeks after trade unions extended support to gig workers during their protest in Telangana, as workers continue to press for stronger legal protections, fair remuneration and welfare measures.